Sharpe won't have a minutes restriction during Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Following a five-game absence, Sharpe has operated off the bench for three straight games, averaging 21.3 minutes during that stretch. Before the injury, Sharpe was playing 36.1 minutes per night. He likely won't return to that type of workload right away, but it's safe to expect him to play around 30 minutes versus Brooklyn.