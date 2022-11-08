Sharpe notched five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 12 minutes during Monday's 110-107 victory over Miami.

After a four-game run in the starting lineup, Sharpe shifted back to a reduced role off the bench with both Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons healthy. Sharpe has already demonstrated some encouraging flashes this season, but he's unlikely to do enough to warrant rostering in most standard leagues. In dynasty formats, however, he holds significantly more appeal.