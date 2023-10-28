Watch Now:

Sharpe will enter the starting lineup Friday against the Magic, according to Portland reporter Casey Holdahl.

Anfernee Simons will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn UCL in his right thumb, allowing Sharpe to move into the first unit. Sharpe offers a lot of upside and looked great on Opening Night, scoring 14 points with six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one triple in 28 minutes.

