Sharpe will enter the starting lineup Friday against the Magic, according to Portland reporter Casey Holdahl.
Anfernee Simons will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn UCL in his right thumb, allowing Sharpe to move into the first unit. Sharpe offers a lot of upside and looked great on Opening Night, scoring 14 points with six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one triple in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Likely heading for bench role•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Excellent off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Not starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Poor from deep in preseason loss•