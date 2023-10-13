Sharpe will start against the Suns in Thursday's preseason action, Duane Rankin of Arizona Central reports.

Matisse Thybulle started against the New Zealand Breakers on Tuesday, so now it's Sharpe's turn to showcase what he can do with the first unit. Sharpe offers more upside offensively for his three-point shooting and ability to get to the rim for his acrobatic dunks, while Thybulle is loved in the fantasy community for his ability to generate steals and blocks.