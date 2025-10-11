Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Nets 17 points with six boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and two triples across 26 minutes in Friday's preseason win over the Kings.
Sharpe has been solid in his first two preseason outings, so he's gaining some traction as a potential late-round flier on draft day. Just know he won't do much for you outside of points and triples.
