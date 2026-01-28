Sharpe racked up 31 points (11-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.

This was a nice bounce-back performance for Sharpe, who had been limited to just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his previous outing. Sharpe's 31-point showing marked his highest scoring total in January, and he also matched his season high with five three-pointers, the fifth time he's hit that mark this season.