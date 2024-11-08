Sharpe (shoulder) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Sharpe played in his first game since Jan. 11 in Thursday's loss to the Spurs, during which he posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a block across 20 minutes off the bench. The 21-year-old's availability in the second day of a back-to-back set bodes well for his status moving forward, and he could eventually take a spot in the starting five from Toumani Camara or Deni Avdija. The team will likely continue to ramp Sharpe back up to playing form slowly, though his health and scoring ability will likely result in an uptick in playing time.