Sharpe (knee) is absent from the Trail Blazers injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Sharpe missed the Trail Blazers' previous game due to an knee injury. With several other absences on the roster, the rookie figures to see a healthy workload in the contest.
