Sharpe (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Sharpe will be sidelined for Friday's contest due to right knee soreness, which will be the first game he'll miss since Nov. 4. Kris Murray will enter the Trail Blazers' starting lineup in Sharpe's absence.
