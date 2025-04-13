Sharpe (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Sharpe will end up missing the final two games of the regular season due to right knee soreness. With Sharpe and Scoot Henderson (concussion) sidelined, Dalano Banton and Rayan Rupert should get an extended run in Sunday's regular-season finale. With Portland eliminated from playoff contention, Sharpe will end his third season in Portland averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.3 minutes per game in 72 outings (52 starts).
