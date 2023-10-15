Sharpe is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sharpe won't start in this one, as Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson will handle the backcourt duties while Matisse Thybulle will play the three. Sharpe should see decent minutes off the bench, though.
