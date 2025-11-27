Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Not starting Wednesday
Sharpe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Sharpe will come off the bench in his return from a four-game absence, likely in an effort to monitor his minutes. With Sharpe working in the second unit, Caleb Love's minutes could see a large dip.
