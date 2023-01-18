Sharpe finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Given his standing as a rookie guard who didn't play college basketball, Sharpe's 55.1 true shooting percentage has been noteworthy, but the 19-year-old still remains well off the fantasy radar outside of very deep leagues. Though he's settled into a regular role on the second unit and has now hit double digits in points in two of his last three games, Sharpe is doing little else to supplement the scoring. Despite playing no fewer than 14 minutes in any of his last 10 appearances, Sharpe is averaging just 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1. blocks.