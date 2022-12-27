Sharpe totaled one rebound in seven minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over Charlotte.
Sharpe managed just seven minutes in the victory, continuing what has been a disappointing season thus far. Despite a clear ability to score the basketball, his lack of peripheral stats and inconsistent shooting have seen him fall well off the fantasy radar. At this stage, he would need a number of other players to go down with an injury before he could be considered a pickup in standard formats.
