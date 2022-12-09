Sharpe posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Sharpe struggled yet again in the loss, scoring fewer than eight points for the ninth time in the past 10 games. While there have been brief flashes thus far during his rookie campaign, he simply offers very little when it comes to overall fantasy value. At this point, he should be viewed as a possible streaming candidate, and even then he comes with an element of risk.