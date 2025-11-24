default-cbs-image
Sharpe (calf) will not play Monday against the Bucks.

Sharpe will miss a fourth straight game Monday and is currently without a timetable for a return. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Spurs. In the meantime, Caleb Love, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko are likely to continue seeing an uptick in minutes.

