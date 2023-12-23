Sharpe (groin) won't play in Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Sharpe will miss a second consecutive game with right groin soreness. While he's sidelined, expect Malcolm Brogdon to remain with the starters while Matisse Thybulle and Scoot Henderson could receive more run off the bench. Sharpe's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Sacramento.
