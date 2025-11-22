default-cbs-image
Sharpe (calf) won't play Sunday against the Thunder.

Sunday will mark Sharpe's third straight game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tip-off. Sidy Cissoko, Kris Murray and Caleb Love will continue to pick up the slack while Sharpe is out.

