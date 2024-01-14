Sharpe (thigh) will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns.
Sharpe will miss his second straight game after aggravating his injury during Thursday's loss to the Thunder. Portland is off until Wednesday's game against the Nets after they take on the Suns, but it remains to be seen if Sharpe will be ready for that one.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Dominates off bench in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Minutes restriction lifted•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Still on minutes restriction•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores six points in return•