Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Sharpe will miss a second straight game due to a left calf injury. Vit Krejci and Blake Wesley are candidates for increased minutes with Sharpe sidelined.
