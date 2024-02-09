Sharpe (abdomen) underwent successful surgery Friday and will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Sharpe has been sidelined since mid-January due to a lower abdominal strain, and the Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that he'd require surgery. While Sharpe will be re-evaluated in late March, it wouldn't be surprising if the team opts to shut him down for the remainder of the season at that time since Portland is out of contention in the Western Conference. The 20-year-old showed improvement to begin his second professional season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.1 minutes per game over 32 appearances.