Sharpe has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Memphis due to left calf soreness.

Sharpe exited Friday's win over Memphis early due to the calf issue and won't suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the 76ers. In the meantime, Vit Krejci and Blake Wesley are candidates for increased minutes, while Caleb Love could rejoin the Portland rotation.