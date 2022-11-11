Sharpe (finger) won't play Thursday against the Pelicans.
Sharpe was initially considered probable but he'll ultimately join a long list of Trail Blazers missing Thursday's contest against the Pelicans. The rookie guard recorded a career-high 17 points in Portland's most recent game. With Sharpe unavailable, more minutes are in line for Keon Johnson and Josh Hart.
