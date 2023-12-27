Sharpe (groin) will not play Tuesday against the Kings.
Sharpe will miss his third straight game due to a right adductor strain, with his next opportunity to take the court being Thursday against San Antonio. Malcolm Brogdon moves into the starting lineup in his stead.
