The Trail Blazers announced Monday that Sharpe will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI revealed a lower right abdominal strain.

Sharpe had missed seven of the Trail Blazers' last 13 games with an adductor injury that he apparently aggravated in Thursday's 139-77 loss to the Thunder. Given the recurring nature of the injury, Sharpe is unlikely to return to game action immediately upon his re-evaluation, as he'll likely need to regain conditioning even if he's demonstrated some healing once he's checked out again at the end of January. Malcolm Brogdon (groin), Matisse Thybulle (illness), Jabari Walker, Toumani Camara and Kris Murray could all benefit from additional opportunities to some degree while Sharpe is sidelined.