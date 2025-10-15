Sharpe tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 118-111 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Sharpe paced the Trail Blazers in scoring, doing most of his damage inside while connecting on just one shot from beyond the arc. The young guard also impressed defensively, collecting three steals to continue his encouraging trend from late last season, when he finished with at least one steal in six straight games to close his 2024-25 campaign.