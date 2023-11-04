Sharpe chipped in 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes during Friday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Sharpe was fighting a cold heading into the night, but he showed no sign of illness while delivering a solid stat line and handling a team-high minutes count. He also came up clutch late in the contest, hitting a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and then rejecting Luke Kennard's potential game-winning three-point attempt on the other end of the floor to send the game to overtime. Sharpe then hit a key stepback three-pointer in overtime to help the Blazers prevail in the first round of the In-Season Tournament. Sharpe opened the season as the Trail Blazers' sixth man, but he'll continue to fill a regular spot in the starting five for the next month or so while Anfernee Simons (thumb) is out for an extended period.