Sharpe chipped in 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes during Friday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Sharpe swatted a ball and hit a pari of free throws to send the game into overtime, where the Blazers ultimately prevailed in the first round of the In-Season tournament. Scoot Henderson's (ankle) injury tag and Anfernee Simons' (thumb) extended absence puts Sharpe center stage in the backcourt, and one should expect his usage to remain high for the next month while Simons recovers..