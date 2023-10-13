Sharpe tallied 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes against the Suns in an exhibition loss Thursday.

Sharpe shot 36.0 percent from three-point range as a rookie last season, so he's shown the ability to do much better than his 1-for-7 mark Thursday implies. The forward shot a solid 47.2 percent overall from the field last year, thus fantasy managers don't need to assume that he'll be a field-goal percentage drain if they add him to their roster for the coming campaign. Sharpe should see increased opportunity this year following a strong finish to his first NBA campaign and the offseason departure of Damian Lillard.