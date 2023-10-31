Sharpe ended Monday's 99-91 victory over Toronto with 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.
With Anfernee Simons (thumb) sidelined, Sharpe has started three straight games and been productive, averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals a night. He's had to carry the load in the Portland backcourt while rookie Scoot Henderson adjusts to the NBA, even though the 20-year-old Sharpe is only in his second campaign himself, and the result so far has been a breakout pace.
