Sharpe amassed 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 147-127 victory over San Antonio.

Sharpe popped for 19 points in the win, the most he has scored since mid-November. The rookie has had a few promising moments throughout the season, but on the whole, it has been a little disappointing. His lack of peripheral production limits his overall appeal, making him a streaming consideration, at best. With that said, he has scored double-digits only three times in the past 10 games, and so there are likely more reliable sources of points available, even in competitive formats.