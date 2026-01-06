Sharpe chipped in 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 137-117 win over Utah.

Sharpe was able to bounce back after a season-low six points against the Spurs in his last outing. While not as productive or steady as teammate Deni Avdija, Sharpe is Portland's second scoring option by a wide margin thanks to a high shooting volume. The veteran has logged double-digit shot attempts in all but two games this season.