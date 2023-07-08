Sharpe logged 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and three triples across 32 minutes of Friday's 100-99 Summer League loss to Houston.

Sharpe showcased his usual explosiveness, taking off near the free throw line for one of his dunks in the fourth quarter. Sharpe also seemed to mesh well with Scoot Henderson, and it's possible those two could be starting together in the backcourt if the Blazers are able to unload Damian Lillard after his trade request.