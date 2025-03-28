Sharpe produced 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and seven rebounds over 31 minutes during Thursday's 128-107 loss to the Kings.

The 21-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Deni Avdija (24 points), albeit in a losing effort. Sharpe has been a mainstay in the starting five of late due to Jerami Grant (knee) being sidelined, and he has logged at least 15 points in eight straight outings. In that eight-game span, the third-year swingman has averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 34.9 minutes per game.