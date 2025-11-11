Sharpe posted 31 points (12-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's 115-112 loss to the Magic.

Sharpe delivered an extremely efficient performance en route to a game- and season-high 31 points, albeit in a losing effort. The 21-year-old also knocked down three triples after shooting just 20.0 percent from beyond the arc in Portland's previous three games. Over his last five appearances, Sharpe has averaged 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest.