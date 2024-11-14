Sharpe finished with 33 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 victory over the Timberwolves.
Sharpe finally came out of his shell Wednesday after a sluggish start to the season. The team moved Toumani Camara to the wing and slid Sharpe into the off-guard role with Anfernee Simons (illness) out. The switch could be the key to a continued increase for Sharpe, but implementing the change permanently will hurt Scoot Henderson's fantasy outlook.
