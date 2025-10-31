Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to left calf soreness.
Sharpe is dealing with a minor calf issue, but it's not expected to force him to the sidelines. Check back closer to Friday's tip for official word on his status.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Drains four treys in Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Records four steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Inefficient in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Signs four-year extension•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Tallies 20 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Paces Portland in loss•