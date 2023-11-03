Sharpe is probable for Friday's game against Memphis with a right thumb sprain.
The injury is to Sharpe's shooting hand, but the probable tag suggests that the issue is mild. With Scoot Henderson (ankle) sidelined for Friday, Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon will likely have more touches coming their way.
