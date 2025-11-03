Sharpe (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Sharpe is dealing with left calf soreness but is likely to play Monday. Over six regular-season games, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.2 minutes per contest. He's shooting just 35.0 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range so far this season.