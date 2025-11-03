Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Sharpe is dealing with left calf soreness but is likely to play Monday. Over six regular-season games, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.2 minutes per contest. He's shooting just 35.0 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three-point range so far this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Drains four treys in Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Records four steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Inefficient in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Signs four-year extension•