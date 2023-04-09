Sharpe is probable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a right quad contusion.
Sharpe should be good to go for Portland's final regular-season game, and he should continue to get all the run he can handle with the Trail Blazers resting so many key guys. He's a reasonable target in daily fantasy leagues.
