Sharpe is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a right finger sprain.
Sharpe tallied a career-high 17 points during Wednesday's win over the Hornets, but he's apparently dealing with a finger issue following the game. However, it seems likely that he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Career-high 17 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Moves back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sputters in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Looks good in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Starting for injured Lillard•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Comes close to double-double•