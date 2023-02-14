Sharpe finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 26 minutes in Monday's 127-115 win over the Lakers.

Efficient scoring has been Sharpe's calling card so far during his rookie season, but the 19-year-old has been upping his production in the peripheral categories of late to put himself on the radar as a potential pickup in 14-team leagues or deeper. Just three days after setting a new career high with a pair of blocks in a loss to the Thunder, Sharpe came away with new personal bests in the assists and steals columns Monday.