Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sharpe is coming off a career-best performance Wednesday, as he recorded 36 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during a 129-121 victory over the Wizards. He'll move to a starting role due to the absence of Deni Avdija (quadriceps).