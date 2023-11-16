Sharpe finished with 11 points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Trail Blazers need to tread carefully with its depleted backcourt, so it was no surprise to see Sharpe take a seat with the game out of hand. The lopsided total gave the Trail Blazers an opportunity to give their third unit additional playing time as they search for alternative sets in the rotation to minimize the heavy load assumed by the starting five.