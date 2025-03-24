Sharpe finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 loss to the Celtics.

The Trail Blazers looked surprisingly competitive in this matchup against the Celtics, and Sharpe was a big reason why Portland put up a fight. Sharpe has surpassed the 15-point mark in six games in a row, averaging 19.5 points and shooting 46.5 percent from the floor in that stretch. His role as one of the Blazers' most reliable scoring weapons is not under any threat.