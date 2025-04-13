Sharpe (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

A decision on Sharpe's status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. His absence would deprive the Blazers of one of their few reliable offensive weapons, especially in a scenario where Deni Avdija (thumb) is doubtful and Anfernee Simons (forearm) is out. If Sharpe isn't cleared to play, expect Matisse Thybulle to see more minutes in the lineup once again.