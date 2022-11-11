Sharpe (finger) is questionable for Saturday's game at Dallas, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Sharpe has been diagnosed with a volar avulsion fracture in his right fifth finger, but it's not considered severe enough to keep him out for an extended period. He'll be day-to-day, starting with a questionable designation this weekend.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Career-high 17 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Moves back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sputters in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Looks good in starting role•