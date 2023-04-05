Sharpe is questionable for Thursday's game in San Antonio due to left knee tendinopathy.

Sharpe has been on an absolute tear for the tanking Trail Blazers as of late, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his past eight games, so if he's forced to the sidelines the Trail Blazers will be desperate for some offense. Skylar Mays and Kevin Knox would likely see a ton of shots falling their way and Shaquille Harrison could receive a spot start. Stay tuned.