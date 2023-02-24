Sharpe had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 loss to the Kings.

Sharpe was originally expected to start Thursday with Damian Lillard (rest) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) both sidelined, but the Blazers went with Ryan Arcidiacono instead. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish and Nassir Little combined for 50 points in the starting lineup, further complicating this logjam on the wings. Sharpe is still a good bet to emerge with plenty of fantasy value on this team and came into Thursday averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in his previous four games.