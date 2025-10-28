Sharpe racked up 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 122-108 win over the Lakers.

Sharpe's shot continues to elude him, as he's now shooting 30.7 percent from the field through four games. He's been perfect from the free-throw line, however, and his counting stats have been solid with averages of 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.7 minutes per contest. If his shot starts falling, Sharpe could do some serious damage on the stat sheet.